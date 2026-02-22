Frontline Update: 53 Combat Clashes Since Dawn, Fighting Ongoing On Five Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook at 16:00 on Sunday, February 22, as cited by Ukrinform.

Russian forces fired artillery from their territory on the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Yasna Poliana, and Khrinivka in the Chernihiv region, as well as Bezsalivka, Budky, Chuikivka, Ryzhivka, Studenok, Tovstodubove, Buniakine, and Prohres in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, one clash occurred; Russian forces carried out 46 attacks on settlements and Ukrainian positions, including six using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy conducted one attack near Dvorichanske; fighting is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians attempted one advance toward Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Drobysheve and toward Novoserhiivka and Oleksandrivka.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors, no enemy offensives were reported.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 12 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and toward Illinivka, Kostiantynivka, and Stepanivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 14 attempts to push Ukrainian forces from positions near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Filiia, as well as toward Bilytske and Hryshyne. Ukrainian defenders repelled the attacks, already stopping 13 of them.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy attacked four times near Stepove, Kalynivske, Ternove, and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia; one clash continues. Airstrikes also hit Pokrovske and Prosiana.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne. Russian aviation struck settlements including Rizdvianka, Kopani, Dolynka, Tersianka, Zirnytsia, Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Novomykolaivka, Samiilivka, and Liubytske. Four clashes are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked twice near Prymorske and Stepove. Guided aerial bombs hit Tavriiske, Komyshuvakha, and Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no offensive actions were reported.

Elsewhere along the front, the situation remains largely unchanged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Air Assault Forces (AAF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, operating in the Oleksandrivka sector of the front, have already neutralized Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the area of more than 300 square kilometers and restored control over eight settlements.