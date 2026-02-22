Injury Toll In Russian Attack On Kyiv Region Rises To 17

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported the update on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

Kalashnyk visited the affected areas in Sofiivska Borshchahivka and Putrivka in the Hlevakha community.

According to him, destruction was recorded in Brovary, Obukhiv, Boryspil, Bucha, Fastiv, and Vyshhorod districts, with the heaviest damage in Boryspil, Bucha, and Fastiv.

“More than 100 homes have been damaged in the region – private houses and apartments in multi-story buildings. This figure is still not final, as reports from property owners continue to arrive. Damage ranges from completely destroyed buildings to broken windows, damaged roofs, and facades. Business facilities, warehouses, office buildings, garages, and transport were also affected,” Kalashnyk said.

In the Brovary district, garage units, administrative and warehouse buildings, office premises, as well as vehicles and other equipment were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, three people were injured, including one child. Damage was reported to critical infrastructure, businesses, residential buildings (private and multi-story), an educational institution, vehicles, and railway infrastructure.

In the Boryspil district, one person was injured. Private homes, a farm, and vehicles were damaged.“A church was also affected by the blast wave, which is yet another proof that Russian terrorists respect nothing sacred,” Kalashnyk added.

In the Bucha district, six people were injured, including three children. Multi-apartment and private houses, vehicles, offices, and commercial facilities were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, seven people were injured, including one child, and one person was killed. Private homes and vehicles were damaged. Kalashnyk noted:“This area suffered the most tragic consequences of the attack.”

As of now, confirmed information indicates 17 people injured, including four children.

Five people remain in medical facilities – four adults and one child. Two adults are in serious condition, and two are in moderate condition. The child is also in moderate condition and is receiving full medical care.

Number of people injured in Russian attack onregion rises to 15, one person killed

All emergency services are working on site. Rescuers, medics, police, utility workers, and energy specialists are doing everything possible to eliminate the consequences of the attack and assist the population, the head of the RMA emphasized.

Assistance has been organized for those affected. People are being provided with hot meals and all necessary aid. Charitable organizations, including Rokada Foundation and the Red Cross, are involved. Hot meals are also being delivered by a train-kitchen – a joint project of Ukrzaliznytsia and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.

Kalashnyk thanked all services and volunteers who have been working at the scene from the first minutes.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 22, Russian forces launched a massive drone and missile attack across Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Photo: Volodymyr Tarasov / Ukrinform