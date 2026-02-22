Air Force Shows How It Repels Combined Night Attack By Russia
“Combat operations of air defense during a combined strike on the night of February 22, 2026,” the post says.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 22, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.Read also: Russians strike Mykolaiv during rally in support of prisoners of war
As of 10:00 a.m., Ukrainian Defense Forces had destroyed 33 missiles and 274 Russian UAVs of various types.
