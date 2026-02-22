Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air Force Shows How It Repels Combined Night Attack By Russia

2026-02-22 03:10:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force command posted the video on Facebook.

“Combat operations of air defense during a combined strike on the night of February 22, 2026,” the post says.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of February 22, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Read also: Russians strike Mykolaiv during rally in support of prisoners of war

As of 10:00 a.m., Ukrainian Defense Forces had destroyed 33 missiles and 274 Russian UAVs of various types.

UkrinForm

