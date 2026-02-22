Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region More Than 50 Times During Day, Four People Wounded
According to reports, the enemy struck two districts of the region more than 50 times with drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.
"In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marganets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove were under attack. Three locals were wounded. A business, apartment buildings, private houses, kiosks, a dormitory, and cars were damaged," he said.
According to Ganzha, in the Synelnykove district, the Russians targeted the communities of Novopavlivka and Pokrovske. A private house burned down. An educational institution, a club, and a store were damaged. A 49-year-old woman sought medical assistance.Read also: Injury toll in Russian attack on Kyiv region rises to 17
As previously reported, the Russian army attacked Nikopol with artillery today. Three women were wounded.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
