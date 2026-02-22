Defense Forces Control Yampil

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Operation Task Force East reported this on Facebook.

Ukrainian units in the area under the Operation Task Force East continue to hold back the enemy and inflict severe losses. Since the beginning of the day, they have repelled 26 Russian assaults.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Russians are increasing pressure on Yampil.

As noted by the military, despite manpower losses, they continue to attempt to infiltrate this area. Ukrainian units stopped previous attempts to use combat equipment toward Yampil.

In particular, a tank was destroyed by strike drone crews. Enemy infantry groups are systematically coming under fire and being exterminated.

Yampil is under the control of Ukrainian Defense Forces units, the military emphasized.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians carried out ten offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Three attacks are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have attempted 23 times to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Lyman, Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Molodetske. Nineteen attacks have already been stopped.

The Russians have intensified their efforts to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The situation remains difficult. Logistics are significantly complicated by the expansion of the combat zone and the constant activity of enemy drones, but they are being maintained, the military emphasized.

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces regain control of eight settlements in Oleksandrivka sector

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are countering the Russian army's intentions. In particular, they are conducting enhanced aerial reconnaissance, additional mining of likely enemy routes, and blocking logistics. In addition, they are conducting systematic search-and-strike operations.

The military reported that Ukrainian drone units and artillery are actively engaged. The Russians are suffering severe losses.

As reported by Ukrinform, the village of Krynychne in the Zaporizhzhia region is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Force, despite reports in Russian media claiming its alleged capture.

Photo: 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo