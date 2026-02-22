Russian Military Drop Two Guided Aerial Bombs On Sumy Region, One Man Wounded
“The Russians struck the Velyka Chernechchyna subdistrict of the Sumy community with two guided aerial bombs. Once again, the enemy has targeted a residential area. People's homes have been destroyed and damaged. A 36-year-old civilian man who was near the site of the strike was wounded,” the report said.
He is currently hospitalized and undergoing examination.
Information about other possible victims is being clarified.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that once the security situation stabilizes, work will begin to eliminate the consequences.Read also: Russian drone strike on ambulance in Sumy region kills police officer, paramedic
Yesterday, six people were killed, and six more were wounded in the Sumy region as a result of Russian attacks.
