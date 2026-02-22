Terrorist Attack In Lviv: 33-Year-Old Resident Of Rivne Region Charged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Prosecutor General's Offic reported this.

The suspect was charged under Part 3 of Article 258 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack resulting in death, illegal handling of weapons).

“The suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detainee committed a terrorist attack that took the life of a 23-year-old police officer and injured more than 20 other people,” said Nazar Markiv, head of the department for monitoring compliance with the law by regional security agencies.

Investigative actions are currently ongoing with the detainee. Her residences and places of stay have been searched. Evidence of illegal activity has been seized.

All urgent investigative actions are being carried out with the participation of the prosecutors coordinating the investigation.

A motion is being prepared to have the court impose a preventive measure on the detainee, namely detention without the right to bail.

On the night of February 22, two explosion were heard in the center of Lviv.

It has been established that on the eve of the incident, between 11:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., two homemade explosive devices were planted at 20 Danylyshyna Street.

According to the investigation, this was done by a resident of Rivne region who had been temporarily living in Lviv since September.

At around 00:30, the police hotline received a call from the Kharkiv region from a person already identified by the investigation, reporting an alleged break-in at a store on Danylyshyna Street. After the police crew arrived, an explosion occurred, and after the second crew arrived, another one.

After setting the explosive devices, the woman fled in a taxi.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the explosives were likely activated remotely.

Law enforcement officers were able to identify the person involved in the terrorist attack quickly. The woman was detained in Staryi Sambir

The involvement of representatives of the Russian Federation in the terrorist attack is being investigated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of the evening of Sunday, February 22, 12 people injure in the terrorist attack are in Lviv hospitals, two of them in severe condition. According to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi, almost all of the victims are emergency service workers who responded to the call.

