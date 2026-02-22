Seminary Abuse Allegations In Charsadda: Teacher Arrested, Hunt On For Main Suspect

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

A disturbing incident has come to light in Station Koli, Tangi, where a 14-year-old student at a madrasa was allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed by recording a video. Police have registered a case and arrested one suspect, Qari Bilal, while efforts are underway to capture the main suspect, Qari Ajmal.

According to the victim's parents, the incident occurred about five days ago. The child stated that on February 17, 2026, he went to the madrasa as usual.

After classes, Qari Bilal called him to his room where Qari Ajmal was also present. The statement says that the door was closed, and he was sexually assaulted, and images were allegedly taken.

Later, the child was threatened that if he told anyone, the material would be leaked on social media.

The family says the child remained silent for several days due to fear and pressure. Later, the alleged images from the suspects' mobile phone reached a relative abroad, and the family found out about the incident, leading to the case being reported to Tangi police station. The parents have demanded legal action against those responsible.

Police officials say the case has been registered under sections 376, 377, 292, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and section 53 of the Child Protection and Welfare Act 2010.

Qari Bilal has been arrested, and efforts are ongoing to arrest Qari Ajmal. Police say investigations are underway, and evidence is being collected.

The incident is reported to have occurred at Madrasa Abu Huraira Sharu Mian Sahib Corona.

Locals have emphasized the need for effective measures to protect children. Tangi has previously seen a case of alleged sexual assault and murder of a minor girl.

Social workers working for children's rights say Pakistan has laws for child protection, but due to incomplete and ineffective implementation, crimes against children haven't decreased significantly.

Experts say weaknesses in the law, lack of proper investigation, and societal attitudes prevent such cases from reaching a conclusion, causing difficulties for affected families in getting justice.

Imran Tukur, a social worker working on children's rights in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says parental negligence is a major issue.

He says children are often sent to educational institutions or other places without supervision, and their activities and surroundings aren't given proper attention.

He emphasized that proper training and guidance for children are essential. If children go to madrasas or schools, parents should regularly check their attendance, educational environment, and contact teachers.

Imran Tukur says it's crucial to inform children about personal boundaries. Parents should confidently teach children which body parts can't be touched and to immediately tell family members if anyone behaves inappropriately.

He says our society avoids discussing this topic, leaving children deprived of necessary awareness.

Experts say in such cases, suspects sometimes get released from courts, largely due to weak police investigation and failure to collect evidence properly.

Additionally, some families compromise with suspects due to social pressure or compulsion, affecting justice and hindering crime prevention.

A report by the non-governmental organization "Sahil" says dozens of child sexual abuse cases were reported in Pakistan last year, including several cases where children were killed.

The report emphasizes strict implementation of child protection laws, better investigations, and public awareness campaigns are necessary.

Experts say if the government, law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and parents take serious joint efforts, children can be provided a safe environment, and such tragic incidents can be prevented.