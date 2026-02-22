Amman Central Market Records 12,464 Tonnes In Imports In 1St 3 Days Of Ramadan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) spokesperson, Nasser Rahamneh, said the Central Market recorded total imports during the first three days of the holy month of Ramadan amounting to approximately 12,464 tonnes, reflecting the volume of commercial activity and the flow of goods into the market at the start of the holy month.Rahamneh explained that the daily value of imports was distributed as follows: on the first day of Ramadan, 3,600 tonnes; on the second day, 4,290 tonnes; and on the third day of Ramadan, 3,402 tonnes.He indicated that the second day recorded the highest value of imports since the beginning of the month, underscoring the increased pace of supply to the market to meet the rising demand from traders and citizens for various commodities, particularly vegetables, fruits, and basic commodities.Rahamneh said GAM is working to ensure the smooth entry of goods and to regulate display and sales operations within the Central Market in a manner that contributes to price stability and the provision of sufficient quantities to meet the needs of the local market during the holy month. He affirmed the readiness of the municipality's staff to monitor market activity around the clock to ensure continuity of supply, maintain market stability, and serve citizens in the best possible manner.