Army Sends Aid Convoy To Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 22 (Petra) - The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) – Arab Army on Sunday dispatched an aid convoy to the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/9, carrying medical, food and humanitarian supplies in support of ongoing health and humanitarian efforts to assist the brothers in the city of Nablus.The convoy, which consisted of six trucks, carried quantities of medical supplies, food items and water that were prepared by the Royal Supply and Transport Directorate to ensure the hospital's continued operation at full capacity in providing medical and treatment care to patients and visitors.The Jordanian Field Hospital, Nablus/9, continues to offer healthcare services through specialized medical and technical teams in various fields. This effort contributes to addressing medical needs and alleviating the burden on citizens under challenging health and living conditions. It exemplifies the unwavering humanitarian role of the armed forces in supporting the health sector and aligns with their mission to provide relief and assistance in diverse circumstances and locations.The Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus has provided, since the beginning of its operation in 2023 and over more than two years, medical services to about 308,410 visitors. The services included performing 2,707 major and minor surgical operations, in addition to providing emergency treatments, radiology and laboratory services, and nursing care within an integrated 24-hour work system.