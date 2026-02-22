The Neighbourhood The Wourld Tour 2026: Cheapest Tickets Available Now Apply CITY10 At Capitalcitytickets
"The Neighbourhood's The Wourld Tour 2026 ignites alt-rock energy worldwide, backing (((((ultraSOUND))))). Starts March 28 in Austin (Moody Center), hits MSG (NYC), TD Garden (Boston), Kia Forum (LA), plus Europe, AUS/NZ, Asia-through Oct 2026!"The Neighbourhood's The Wourld Tour 2026 brings the alt-rock band's signature sound to arenas worldwide, supporting their new album (((((ultraSOUND))))). Kicking off March 28 in Austin, TX (Moody Center), the tour hits North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, and more through October 2026-including stops at Madison Square Garden (NYC), TD Garden (Boston), Kia Forum (LA), and recent additions like Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Nov 19).
The Neighbourhood's The Wourld Tour 2026 is one of the most anticipated rock/alternative tours of the year, supporting their upcoming album (((((ultraSOUND))))) (released November 14, 2025). The band is hitting arenas and major venues across North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and more, with dates spanning from late March through October 2026.
Full List of The Wourld Tour 2026 Dates
Here's a compiled overview of confirmed tour dates based on official announcements and venue listings (subject to additions/changes-check official sources for updates):
North America (Part 1 - Spring 2026)
-
March 28, 2026 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
March 31, 2026 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
April 2, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
April 6, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 8, 2026 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
April 10, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
April 11, 2026 – Washington, DC – The Anthem (additional show)
April 14, 2026 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Europe (Spring 2026)
-
April 27, 2026 – Istanbul, Turkey – KüçükÇiftlik Park
May 1, 2026 – Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovní hala Fortuna
May 2, 2026 – Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena
May 4, 2026 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
May 5, 2026 – Zurich, Switzerland – THEHALL
May 7, 2026 – Berlin, Germany – Velodrom
(Additional dates in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Dublin, and more through mid-May)
Australia & New Zealand (July 2026)
-
July 4, 2026 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
July 7, 2026 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion
July 8, 2026 – Sydney, Australia – Hordern Pavilion (additional show)
(Additional stops in Melbourne and other cities)
Asia & Later North America (Summer/Fall 2026)
-
Various dates in July (Singapore, etc.)
Later North American legs, including:
-
November 19, 2026 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (recently announced)
For the complete and most up-to-date schedule, visit the official site at thenbhd or Ticketmaster.
