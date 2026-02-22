George Thorogood 2026 Concert Tickets Low Cost Baddest Show On Earth Dates + CITY10 Promo Code Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



"George Thorogood & The Destroyers rock the Baddest Show On Earth Tour in 2026! Starts March 6 at Yaamava' Theater (CA), hits casinos, theaters like Uptown Napa, Capitol Port Chester (May 1), Carolina Opry Myrtle Beach (May 6) & more. Grab the cheapest tickets now at CapitalCityTickets-use promo CITY10 for extra savings on low-cost seats. Bad to the bone live-don't miss it!"Blues-rock icon George Thorogood & The Destroyers continue their high-octane Baddest Show On Earth Tour in 2026! Kicking off March 6 at Yaamava' Theater (Highland, CA), the North American leg features casino gigs, theaters, and stops like Edgewater Casino (Laughlin, NV), Uptown Theatre (Napa, CA), Capitol Theatre (Port Chester, NY, May 1), Paramount (Huntington, NY), Carolina Opry Theater (Myrtle Beach, SC, May 6), and more through spring.

Blues-rock legend George Thorogood & The Destroyers are hitting the road hard in 2026 with the continuation of their high-energy Baddest Show On Earth Tour! Fresh off successful runs, the band-known for classics like "Bad to the Bone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," and "Move It on Over"-brings their raw, slide-guitar-driven rock to venues across North America, with more dates added through spring and beyond.

The 2026 leg kicks off March 6, 2026, at Yaamava' Theater in Highland, CA, and features casino shows, theaters, and festivals. Highlights include West Coast stops, Canadian dates in BC and Alberta, East Coast additions like Port Chester, NY (Capitol Theatre, May 1), and Myrtle Beach, SC (Carolina Opry Theater, May 6), plus international vibes at the Holland International Blues Festival (June 20).

Fans hunting for cheap George Thorogood tickets 2026 can score the best deals on the secondary market. CapitalCityTickets delivers some of the lowest prices on Baddest Show On Earth Tour seats-often beating face value for upper-level, reserved, or last-minute options. Use promo code CITY10 at checkout for instant extra savings, making it easy to grab affordable floor seats or budget views before shows sell out.

Why Choose CapitalCityTickets for George Thorogood Tickets?



Competitive low-cost pricing across all sections.

Apply CITY10 promo code for additional discounts.

100% guaranteed authentic tickets with fast, secure delivery. Ideal for high-demand casino and theater gigs.

Search "George Thorogood" on CapitalCityTickets, select your date, and enter CITY10 to lock in savings. Prices rise closer to showtime-don't wait!

Key 2026 Baddest Show On Earth Tour Dates

(Compiled from official announcements and venue listings-subject to additions/changes; check georgethorogood/tour or Ticketmaster for the latest.)



March 6, 2026 – Highland, CA – Yaamava' Theater (Evening With)

March 7, 2026 – Laughlin, NV – Edgewater Casino Resort / The Edge Pavilion

March 8, 2026 – Thousand Oaks, CA – Bank of America Performing Arts Center (Fred Kavli Theatre)

March 10, 2026 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

March 11, 2026 – Modesto, CA – Gallo Center for the Arts

March 13, 2026 – Grand Ronde, OR – Spirit Mountain Casino

March 14-15, 2026 – Coquitlam, BC – Great Canadian Casino Vancouver

March 17, 2026 – Kamloops, BC – Sandman Centre

March 19, 2026 – Enoch, AB – River Cree Casino

March 20, 2026 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Resort and Casino

April 4, 2026 – Ottawa, ON – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (tour leg wrap for initial dates)

May 1, 2026 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

May 2, 2026 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

May 6, 2026 – Myrtle Beach, SC – Carolina Opry Theater (Additional dates potentially through June 20 at Holland International Blues Festival, Netherlands)

For full schedule, presale info (some dates on-sale since Jan 2026), and updates, visit georgethorogood or Live Nation/Ticketmaster.

Rock out with George Thorogood & The Destroyers in 2026-grab your low-cost tickets today at CapitalCityTickets and use promo code CITY10 for unbeatable savings. Whether you're craving that signature slide guitar live or just want the baddest party on Earth, this is your ticket to the show!