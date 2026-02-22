403
UAE Reaffirms Full Solidarity With Kuwait, Support For Its Sovereignty Over Maritime Areas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The UAE has reaffirmed utter and long-standing solidarity with the State of Kuwait in all its measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, echoing its support for Kuwait against any infringement on its sovereignty or national interests.
In a press release, the UE Foreign Ministry said it followed with extreme concern and denouncement regarding the list of coordinates and the map submitted by the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations, and the potential implications for Kuwait's rights over its maritime areas and waters, including Fisht Al-Eid and Fisht Al-Eij, reported the UAE's official news agency (WAM).
It underscored the importance of the Republic of Iraq taking into consideration the fraternal and historical ties that bind the two countries and their peoples.
The ministry called for this matter to be addressed with a spirit of responsibility and seriousness, in accordance with the principles of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982 (UNCLOS), as well as in line with existing bilateral understandings, agreements, and memoranda of understanding.
It further called for any related matters to be addressed through constructive dialogue and diplomatic channels, in a manner that enhances regional security and stability. (end)
