Netanyahu Says India's Modi To Visit Israel On February 25

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel on Wednesday, his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will arrive here; he will deliver a speech in the Knesset, and I'm sure you will all be there," Netanyahu said Sunday at the opening of a cabinet meeting, referring to Israel's parliament.

Netanyahu hailed growing ties between the two countries.

"The fabric of relations has grown tighter, and (Modi) is coming here so that we can tighten it even more," he said, mentioning cooperation in the economic, diplomatic and security spheres.

Modi previously visited Israel as prime minister in 2017, before Netanyahu made a reciprocal visit to India the following year.



