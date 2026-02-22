Trump Curious Why Iran Has Not 'Capitulated' Amid US Military Buildup, Says Witkoff

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump is curious as to why Iran has not yet "capitulated" and agreed to curb its nuclear programme, as Washington builds up its military capability in the Middle East, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"I don't want to use the word 'frustrated,' because he understands he has plenty of alternatives, but he's curious as to why they haven't... I don't want to use the word 'capitulated,' but why they haven't capitulated," Witkoff said during an interview on Saturday with Fox News' "My View with Lara Trump," hosted by the president's daughter-in-law.

"Why, under this pressure, with the amount of seapower and naval power over there, why haven't they come to us and said, 'We profess we don't want a weapon, so here's what we're prepared to do'? And yet it's sort of hard to get them to that place."

Trump has ordered a huge buildup of forces in the Middle East and preparations for a potential multi-week air attack on Iran. Iran has threatened to strike US bases if it is attacked.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons

The United States wants Iran to give up enriched uranium which Washington says can potentially be used to make a bomb, as well as stop supporting militants in the Middle East and accept limits to its missile programme.

Tehran says its nuclear programme is peaceful but it is willing to accept some curbs on it in return for the lifting of financial sanctions. It rejects tying this to other issues such as missiles and support for armed groups.

"They've been enriching well beyond the number that you need for civil nuclear. It's up to 60 per cent (fissile purity)," Witkoff said. "They're probably a week away from having industrial, industrial-grade bomb-making material, and that's really dangerous."

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that Iran and the United States still have differing views over sanctions relief in talks.

Witkoff also said he has met at Trump's direction with Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, son of the shah ousted in Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution. He did not provide further details of the meeting.

Pahlavi, who lives in exile, served as a rallying figure for some of Iran's opposition during anti-government demonstrations last month in which thousands of people are believed to have been killed, the worst domestic unrest since the revolution era. Earlier in February, Pahlavi said US military intervention in Iran could save lives, and urged Washington not to spend too long negotiating with Tehran's clerical rulers on a nuclear deal.



