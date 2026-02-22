403
New York Mayor Mamdani Orders Citywide Travel Ban Ahead Of Major Storm
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a citywide travel ban ahead of a powerful snow storm that was expected to hit the US East Coast later Sunday.
From 9pm Sunday to 12pm Monday a "state of emergency closes the streets, highways and bridges of New York City for all traffic, cars, trucks, scooters and E bikes," Mamdani told reporters.
The ban will not affect essential workers and New Yorkers needing to travel due to emergencies, he added.
- Emirates, Etihad cancel flights to New York, Newark as severe snowstorm hits US US monster storm kills at least 30; over 500,000 remain without power
