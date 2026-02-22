Earthquake Of Magnitude 7 Strikes Borneo No Tsunami Threat

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A magnitude 7 earthquake struck just off the north coast of the island of Borneo in the early hours of Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 633 km (393.33 miles), GFZ said. It initially reported the quake at 7.1 but revised the figure.

The US Tsunami warning centre said there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

