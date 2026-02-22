Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Earthquake Of Magnitude 7 Strikes Borneo No Tsunami Threat

2026-02-22 02:17:24
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A magnitude 7 earthquake struck just off the north coast of the island of Borneo in the early hours of Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 633 km (393.33 miles), GFZ said. It initially reported the quake at 7.1 but revised the figure.

The US Tsunami warning centre said there was no tsunami threat from the earthquake.

  • 6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia, NCM says
  • Philippines: Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin
  • Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits western Indonesia: USGS

Khaleej Times

