Ramadan 2026: 6 Planets To Align In UAE Skies How To Watch

During the holy month of Ramadan, the night sky is putting on a rare spectacle - a planetary parade visible to residents across the UAE. As families gather in deserts and quiet spots beyond the city lights to break their fast, they can gaze up to the cosmos to see numerous planets adorn the skyline.

In February, stargazing enthusiasts can spot 6 planets in this parade; however, not all of them will be visible to the naked eye. They are - Mercury, Venus, Uranus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune.

What is a planetary parade?

A planetary parade, as the name suggests, occurs when several planets appear lined up in the sky at the same time, according to Khadijah Al Hariri, Operations Manager at Dubai Astronomy Group.

The heavenly bodies are not actually close together; they're still millions or billions of kilometres apart from each other in space. However, "from our point of view on earth, they seem to form a line across the sky," she added.

Which planets can you spot?

While 6 planets will align this time, not all of them are visible to the naked eye.



Venus, Saturn: Can be seen with the naked eye, but they will be very low on the horizon, and set shortly after sunset. Residents would need to be ready at sunset to catch a view of these bright planets.

Mercury: Trickier to spot because it stays very close to the horizon, and also sets shortly after sunset.

Neptune: Sets shortly after sunset, and needs a telescope to be spotted. Sky must also be clear and dark

Jupiter: Bright planet which will be visible later in the evening for a long period; can be seen with the naked eye Uranus: Will be visible for a long period during the evening; however, it can only be sighted through a telescope when skies are clear.

Tips for watching the parade

Whether you are a casual observer or an astronomy enthusiast, here are some tips to get the best view of the planetary parade, according to the DAG expert:



First, choose a dark location with a clear view of the horizon.

Arrive a bit early to let your eyes adjust to the darkness. Avoid looking at your phone too much, as it affects night vision.

Bring equipment, such as binoculars or telescope, if you have them. Some planets can also be spotted by the naked eye, so fear not.

The best time for this parade will be at or just after sunset, depending on the planets positions

Choose locations with a clear horizon and low light pollution, like deserts, beaches, or open areas away from city lights Use apps like Stellarium or SkyView to find the location of the planets in the sky

"Most importantly, be patient and enjoy the experience. It's not just about spotting planets, it's about reconnecting with the sky above us," Khadijah said.

Is it a rare event?

The rarity of the event depends on how much planets are involved, Khadijah stressed. "Seeing three or four planets in the sky at once is not really rare".

However, when five or more planets appear together, "that's much less common and definitely special."

Although there is no scientific connection between Ramadan and the planetary parade, it is definitely a lucky coincidence between two independent cycles.

"Planetary parades are caused by the orbital motion of the planets around the Sun, while Ramadan follows the lunar calendar, which shifts earlier each year," Khadijah said.

Shape of the parade

Although it is referred to as a parade, the planets will not form a perfect straight line in the sky. They will appear in a curved path across the sky, Khadijah said.

This curve is called the "ecliptic" which is the path that the Sun appears to take during the year. Khadijah explained why this is the case:

"All the planets in our solar system orbit the sun in nearly the same flat plane. Since earth is also in that same plane, when we look out at the sky, we see the other planets projected along that shared orbital plane, which appears to us as the curved line of the ecliptic."

Iftar under the planets

Dubai Astronomy Group will host an iftar at Al Qudra Desert, where skywatchers can enjoy a unique Ramadan night, with faith and astronomy coming together.

The event, from 6pm to 10pm on February 27, will include observation of the planets, an explanation of the science behind the Ramadan crescent sighting, and deeper understanding of the planet parade. Those interested can register on the Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre website; tickets begin from Dh180.



