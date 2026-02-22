'He Became Part Of History': UAE Remembers Royal Photographer Ramesh Shukla

PUBLISHED: Sun 22 Feb 2026, 7:20 PM



The most emotional tribute came from his son, Neel Shukla, who spoke about his father's final days and personal valuesAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Residents, diplomats and members of the Indian community gathered at India Club in Dubai on Sunday to honour the life and legacy of renowned royal photographer Ramesh Shukla, whose work captured some of the most defining moments in the UAE's early history.

Organised in the presence of officials from the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, and community leaders, the commemorative meeting brought together friends, family members, photographers and long-time residents who remembered Shukla not only as an accomplished artist but as a quiet witness to the birth and transformation of a nation.

Shukla, who passed away recently, was widely known for documenting historic milestones involving the UAE's leadership from the country's formative years. His photographs, many taken during the early decades following the nation's founding, have since become part of the UAE's visual heritage.

Paying tribute, Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal said Shukla's contribution went far beyond photography.“What he did was not simply photograph history, but he became part of it,” said the ambassador, describing him as a witness to extraordinary times when the foundations of the UAE were being laid.

“He stood patiently and observant, capturing moments that would go on to define this great nation,” added Mittal.“These were not just images, but a visual mapping and treasure of the country's heritage. Ramesh Shukla built bridges between India and the UAE, between leadership and people, and between fleeting moments and lasting memories.”

India's Consul General in Dubai, Satish Sivan, recalled his personal interactions with Shukla, saying he initially met him shortly after assuming office when the photographer introduced himself at an event and invited him to visit his studio.

“Only later did I realise the extraordinary body of work he had created. When I visited his home about six months ago, I spent nearly three hours there. His house is truly a treasure trove of photographs and paintings. He even began his journey as a painter.”

Sivan said Shukla's enthusiasm and passion for his craft remained unchanged even in later years.“He held my hand with so much warmth and excitement while showing his work. The scale of what he has done for India-UAE relations will require decades of commemoration,” he said, adding that the photographer's pursuit of perfection and dedication would continue to inspire generations.

Siddharth Balachandran, chairman of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), said Shukla's work had touched generations across the UAE.“There is hardly anyone in the country who has not, in some way, come across his work,” he said.

“His relevance and importance cannot be understated. He transcended the concept of photography and his legacy will never be forgotten.”

The most emotional tribute came from his son, Neel Shukla, who spoke about his father's final days and personal values. He said his father remained mentally active and deeply engaged with people and work until the very end.

“My father never lectured me. He simply showed up every day, worked tirelessly, treated people with respect and carried a deep sense of responsibility towards his work,” said Neel.

Describing him as generous, kind and deeply knowledgeable, Neel added:“He was beautifully innocent and celebrated others far more than himself. His photographs were not just memories but they were built on trust.”

Family members, relatives, long-time friends and members of the Indian community also shared personal memories during the gathering. They recalled Shukla's humility, warmth and lifelong dedication to documenting moments that shaped both communities.

Many speakers said that from the 1960s onwards, Shukla had been present during key phases of the UAE's journey, quietly recording events that today serve as historical references for future generations.

Those who attended the memorial said his work continues to stand as a reminder of an era when photography required patience, access and deep trust, qualities that defined Shukla's career.

As prayers were offered and memories shared, attendees reflected on how his images continue to connect generations, preserving stories of leadership, culture and friendship between India and the UAE.



