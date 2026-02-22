Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Israeli Occupation Forces

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Sunday under the protection of Israeli police.

The Palestinian news agency (WAFA), citing eyewitnesses, reported that dozens of settlers entered Al-Aqsa Mosque in groups and performed Talmudic and provocative rituals in its courtyards under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

The incursions are part of what was described as efforts by the occupation authorities to erase the Islamic and historical identity of Jerusalem and implement plans for temporal and spatial division of the holy mosque.