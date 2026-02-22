Rights Center Documents Ongoing Israeli Occupation Violations Of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Gaza Center for Human Rights stated that Israeli occupation continues to violate the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip for the 134th consecutive day.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the center said Israeli occupation forces are pursuing a systematic policy involving deliberate killings, direct gunfire, air and artillery shelling, and the demolition of residential homes, in addition to undermining the humanitarian protocol and obstructing the entry of aid and fuel.

The report indicated that cumulative data over the past 133 days show an average of 13.5 violations per day.

The number of Palestinian fatalities since the ceasefire took effect has reached 642, with an average of about 4.8 deaths per day, including 197 children, 85 women and 22 elderly persons, representing 47.2 percent of total fatalities.

The number of injured persons reached 1,643, with an average of 12.3 injuries per day, including 504 children, 330 women, and 89 elderly persons, accounting for 56.1 percent of total injuries, according to the center.

The statement stressed that these figures reflect a repeated pattern of targeting groups protected under international humanitarian law, particularly children and women, amounting to serious violations of the Geneva Conventions that warrant international criminal accountability.

The rights center also noted that violations are not limited to daily killings and shelling but also include Israel's failure to allow the entry of 600 trucks per day as stipulated in the agreement, including 50 fuel trucks.

Actual deliveries have not exceeded 43 percent of the agreed total, while fuel deliveries have reached only about 15 percent of the required amount, leading to paralysis of essential services and disruption of infrastructure repair.