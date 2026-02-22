Tanzania Completes First Large-Scale Solar Power Project

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dar es Salaam: Tanzania has completed its first large-scale solar power project in Kishapu District of the northwestern Shinyanga region, marking a milestone in the country's energy transformation agenda, the Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Lazaro Twange, managing director of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited, said during a site inspection on Saturday that the project reflects the government's commitment to expanding access to reliable electricity nationwide.

Twange described the project as a new chapter in the country's history, saying it is the first solar project of such magnitude since independence. He said electricity has already been generated at the site, with 50 megawatts set to be connected to the national grid by March 1.

Kishapu District Commissioner Peter Masindi said the solar plant is a catalyst for local economic growth, particularly benefiting youth engaged in mining and agriculture.

Mariana Mrosso, acting manager of the power generation plant, said the facility would enhance the stability of the national grid and improve electricity supply, especially across the Lake Zone regions.