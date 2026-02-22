Qatar To Host Nishan Ramadan Shooting Championship 2026 In Lusail

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Shooting and Archery Association is set to stage the 2026 Nishan Ramadan Shooting Championship at the Lusail Shooting Complex from February 27 to March 8.

The annual community event, held under the slogan "Ramadan Challenge", is one of the association's key fixtures, attracting wide participation from amateur and professional shooters in a competitive Ramadan atmosphere.

The tournament will feature air rifle and air pistol contests, archery events, as well as skeet and trap shotgun competitions, offering participants multiple disciplines to showcase their skills.

Competitions will be divided into amateur, junior and professional categories to broaden participation and expand the sport's grassroots base in Qatar.

Organisers have allocated prize money totaling QR 500,000, boosting incentives and raising the level of competition.

The championship also serves as a platform to identify and develop young Qatari talent, in line with the association's strategy to strengthen national teams ahead of regional and international events.