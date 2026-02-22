Ramadan Sports Festival 2026 Opens

MENAFN - Gulf Times) With a vibrant Ramadan atmosphere, the competitions of the Ramadan Sports Festival 2026, organised by the Aspire Zone Foundation (AZF), officially kicked off Sunday.

The festival, taking place daily until March 6, from 8pm to midnight, features a comprehensive programme of tournaments and competitions hosted across the AZF's various venues, reflecting the growing sporting and community engagement witnessed at Aspire Zone year after year.

The event aligns with the AZF's strategy to promote physical activity and foster a healthy lifestyle during the holy month of Ramadan.

It offers a comprehensive sporting experience that combines fair competition, community participation, and family engagement, in line with the foundation's sporting and humanitarian mission since its establishment.

The strong launch of the competitions highlighted the significant interest the event enjoys among both participants and spectators, driven by the diversity of tournaments and the wide range of targeted categories.

The festival serves as an inclusive platform that brings together diverse segments of society.

Spanning 12 consecutive days, the festival features 11 sports and fitness events targeting men, women, youth, and persons with disabilities – reflecting its diversity and inclusivity across both competitive and community-based sports.

The programme includes the“Embassies” and“Aspetar” football tournaments, men's, women's, and youth basketball competitions, table tennis for persons with disabilities, swimming competitions at the Hamad Aquatic Centre, Aspire Academy's beach volleyball tournament at the academy's outdoor courts, the women's padel tournament at Padel In courts, and the women's futsal championship.

The festival programme also features the Family Night Run, organised in co-operation with the Qatar Sports for All Federation at Aspire Park, which adds a strong community dimension and reinforces the concept of sport as a lifestyle that brings families together in a healthy and safe environment.

The“Embassies” Football Tournament has attracted wide attention.

Its matches are held at Pitch No. 5 from February 22 to March 6, with the participation of 24 teams divided into eight groups.

In basketball, the men's tournament kicked off Sunday and continues today (February 23) at the Ladies Sports Hall, followed by the women's tournament on February 24-25.

Youth competitions run from February 26 to March 1.

Swimming competitions are hosted at the Hamad Aquatic enter on February 26.

The Table Tennis Championship for Persons with Disabilities is scheduled for February 24, reaffirming the festival's inclusive and community-oriented dimension.

The men's hockey tournament runs on February 23-25, followed by the women's hockey tournament from February 28 to March 2.

The Family Night Run will take place on February 25 at Aspire Park in collaboration with the Qatar Sports for All Federation.

Aspire Academy's Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held on February 27-28 at the academy's outdoor beach courts.

The women's padel tournament runs from February 28 to March 2, and the festival concludes with the Women's Futsal Championship on March 4-6 at the Ladies Sports Hall – reflecting the richness of the programme, the diversity of its activities, and the broad community participation in a distinctive sporting atmosphere.

Aspire Zone Foundation Ramadan Sports Festival 2026