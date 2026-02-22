Audit Bureau Launches 1St 'Peer Review' With UK NAO

AMMAN - The Audit Bureau announced on Sunday the launch of the first "peer review" mission, marking a milestone in its history. This initiative is part of the Bureau's ongoing efforts to promote transparency, accountability and institutional efficiency.

This mission is considered one of the best practices among supreme audit institutions worldwide and is being carried out in cooperation with the UK National Audit Office (UK NAO).

The launch of the mission is part of the Bureau's strategic plan for 2024–2027, aligning with its objectives of developing the oversight system and enhancing its performance in accordance with the international standards set by the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), as well as best practices.

The Bureau recently announced the results of its institutional self-assessment, conducted under the Supreme Audit Institutions Performance Measurement Framework (SAI PMF), ahead of the peer review mission, in cooperation with the UK NAO.

During a meeting, the President of the Audit Bureau, Radhi Hamadin, stated, "The launch of this mission is a qualitative precedent since the establishment of the Bureau more than 70 years ago."

He added, "It also embodies the depth of the institutional partnership with the UK National Audit Office, in implementation of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two parties, with the participation of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office."

Assessment

The "peer review" mission aims to conduct an independent and comprehensive institutional assessment of the Bureau's work, covering areas such as governance frameworks, audit methodologies, planning procedures for audit engagement, and quality assurance systems.

The assessment will also examine human resource development and professional capacity-building practices, the Bureau's relationships with key stakeholders, including the community, legislative, and executive authorities, as well as the impact measurement of oversight reports, promoting a "gradual" shift toward performance oversight.

The Bureau stated that the mission has been assigned to a team of international experts with over 30 years of experience in auditing and institutional performance monitoring.

Mission Details

The week-long mission, comprising 25 intensive working hours, will include field visits involving meetings with senior management and audit teams.

Separate sessions will be held with representatives of legislative and executive authorities, several supervised entities, and civil society organisations.

The assignment will also include reviewing samples of previous performance audits and holding daily analysis sessions among the expert team members to assess progress, analyse existing practices, and evaluate their outcomes.

Results

The Audit Bureau confirmed that the outcomes of this mission will contribute to developing the legal and regulatory framework for its work, enhancing the credibility of its reports before the public, legislative bodies and international donors.

The results will also strengthen the Bureau's position and support its role in protecting public funds and improving financial management efficiency, in line with global developments in oversight practices.

The SAI PMF is a voluntary international framework adopted by INTOSAI to measure the performance of supreme audit institutions in a comprehensive, evidence-based manner by assessing compliance with international professional standards and best practices.