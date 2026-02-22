Sharjah Award Sets Architecture Theme

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Sharjah has announced architecture as the central focus of the 17th cycle of its Artistic Criticism Research Award, directing scholarly attention to the role of built spaces in Arab visual culture.

The Secretariat of the Sharjah Award for Artistic Criticism Research confirmed that the new theme,“Architecture in Arab Visual Arts: Homes and Approaches”, will guide submissions for the upcoming edition. Organisers said the topic seeks to examine how architecture is represented, interpreted and reimagined across painting, sculpture, installation, photography and other visual practices in the Arab world.

Held under the patronage of Sharjah's cultural leadership, the award has become a key platform for critical research in the region's art scene. Since its inception, it has aimed to strengthen academic engagement with Arab visual arts by encouraging in-depth studies that combine theoretical rigour with contextual awareness. The annual cycle typically invites researchers, critics and academics to submit unpublished papers that are later evaluated by specialist juries.

Officials overseeing the programme said the 17th cycle reflects a growing interest in spatial narratives and the symbolic weight of architecture in contemporary and modern Arab art. Across the region, cities have undergone rapid transformation over the past decades, with skylines reshaped by economic expansion, migration and cultural initiatives. That shift has found expression in visual art, where depictions of homes, neighbourhoods and urban forms often carry layered meanings tied to identity, memory and displacement.

By foregrounding“homes and approaches”, the award signals a dual emphasis. On one hand, it invites exploration of domestic architecture as a site of intimacy, belonging and social structure. On the other, it opens space for examining broader architectural approaches, from vernacular traditions to modernist experiments and postmodern reinterpretations. Organisers indicated that research may address historical case studies, critical theory or contemporary artistic practice, provided the work situates architecture within a wider visual and cultural framework.

Cultural observers note that architecture has long occupied a central place in Arab visual heritage. From manuscript illustrations that depict palaces and courtyards to modern canvases reflecting crowded cityscapes, built environments frequently serve as more than backdrops. They operate as active agents in storytelling, shaping how artists comment on political change, economic shifts and social tensions. Scholars have also highlighted how artists engage with architectural motifs to negotiate themes such as exile, war and urban alienation.

Sharjah's broader cultural ecosystem provides context for the award's direction. Over the years, the emirate has positioned itself as a hub for art and research through institutions, biennials and publishing initiatives. Investment in museums, heritage restoration and academic platforms has reinforced a policy that places culture at the centre of public life. Within that framework, the Artistic Criticism Research Award functions as an intellectual counterpart to exhibitions and festivals, ensuring that theoretical inquiry keeps pace with artistic production.

Participants in previous cycles have addressed subjects ranging from contemporary aesthetics to cross-cultural dialogue in visual arts. Winning studies are typically published, extending their reach beyond the award ceremony and contributing to academic discourse. Organisers believe that focusing on architecture will generate interdisciplinary dialogue, drawing from art history, urban studies, anthropology and cultural theory.

Researchers contacted for comment described the theme as timely. One academic specialising in modern Arab art said architectural imagery has gained renewed prominence as artists respond to rapid urban change and questions of sustainability. Another critic pointed to the resurgence of interest in traditional building techniques and heritage conservation, themes that increasingly appear in gallery exhibitions and public art projects.

Eligibility criteria and submission deadlines are expected to be announced through the award's official channels. The Secretariat indicated that entries will be assessed on originality, methodological clarity and contribution to knowledge in the field of Arab visual arts. As with previous editions, a panel of experts will review the submissions before selecting shortlisted candidates and final winners.

