Hessa Street Expansion Targets Chronic Bottlenecks

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Dubai has outlined the next phase of a Dh690 million overhaul of Hessa Street, setting out plans to ease persistent congestion along one of the city's busiest east–west corridors and shorten daily travel times for thousands of motorists.

Officials said the upgraded stretch will introduce additional lanes, new signal-controlled junctions and grade-separated interchanges designed to improve traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. The corridor links major residential districts, including Al Barsha and Dubai Sports City, and serves as a critical artery for commuters travelling between business hubs and rapidly expanding suburban communities.

Transport authorities stated that the latest phase forms part of a broader strategy to increase road capacity in line with population growth and sustained real estate development. Dubai's population has continued to rise steadily, surpassing 3.6 million, with new housing clusters adding pressure to established road networks. Hessa Street, in particular, has experienced sharp increases in peak-hour traffic as residential towers and villa communities have multiplied along its route.

Engineers involved in the project indicated that the scheme will expand sections of the roadway to multiple lanes in each direction and reconfigure key intersections to reduce waiting times. Dedicated bridges and underpasses are expected to remove traffic signals at selected junctions, a measure authorities say can significantly cut delays and improve safety by reducing conflict points.

Travel time modelling presented by planners suggests that the upgrades could reduce journey times during rush hour by a substantial margin once construction is complete. Current peak-hour trips along certain stretches can exceed 30 minutes for relatively short distances, particularly near Al Barsha South and the junction with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. By increasing throughput and smoothing traffic movement, officials anticipate a marked drop in bottlenecks that have long frustrated residents.

See also How 3D Car Customisers Are Transforming Modern Vehicle Modification

The investment reflects Dubai's broader infrastructure agenda, which aims to support economic growth and enhance quality of life. Road development has accompanied major residential launches in areas such as Arjan, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Hills Estate. Analysts note that without parallel transport upgrades, property expansion risks straining existing infrastructure, potentially undermining the attractiveness of new communities.

Urban planning specialists say that large-scale road projects remain a core component of Dubai's transport strategy, even as authorities expand public transport options. While the emirate continues to invest in metro extensions, bus network improvements and cycling tracks, private vehicles still account for a significant share of daily trips. Hessa Street's role as a feeder to major highways makes it particularly important in maintaining network efficiency.

Authorities have emphasised that the works will be delivered in stages to limit disruption. Construction schedules are being coordinated to maintain traffic movement wherever possible, though some diversions and temporary lane closures are expected. Contractors have been instructed to deploy traffic management plans during peak hours to mitigate delays.

Beyond easing congestion, the project is also intended to improve road safety. Officials highlighted the introduction of pedestrian bridges and enhanced lighting, alongside redesigned junctions intended to lower the risk of collisions. Data from previous upgrades across the emirate have shown that converting signalised intersections into grade-separated interchanges can significantly reduce accident rates.

Economists observe that infrastructure spending of this scale also has a multiplier effect. Large transport projects generate employment during construction and can stimulate activity in adjacent sectors, including retail and real estate. Improved connectivity tends to support property values and commercial development, reinforcing Dubai's position as a regional business hub.

See also Foggy dawns and wet nights test UAE weather readiness

Traffic experts caution, however, that road widening alone may not permanently eliminate congestion if vehicle ownership continues to grow at current rates. They argue that long-term solutions require integrated planning that combines road capacity expansion with public transport uptake and demand management measures. Dubai has signalled its intention to raise the share of trips made by public transport in the coming years, but achieving that shift will depend on sustained investment and behavioural change.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.