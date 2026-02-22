Swiss Pop Art Pioneer Peter Stämpfli Dies

Born in Deisswil, canton Bern, in 1937, Stämpfli was known in particular for his works with car tyres, the French news agency AFP wrote on Saturday.

Stämpfli trained at the Biel School of Applied Arts and began exhibiting in numerous galleries in the 1960s. He left Switzerland for France in 1959 and later lived in Switzerland several times.

Over the years, his works have been included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and the Centre Pompidou in Paris.“What characterised me was the desire to isolate the object against a white background. To remove it from its history, from its context,” he explained in 2018 on the occasion of an exhibition at Galerie Vallois.

This content was published on Jul 8, 2017 Swiss artist Peter Stämpfli is one of few pop artists with an international reputation. His main motif: the humble car tyre.