Energy Charter Modernisation Splits Swiss Politicians

In November 2024, the government announced its intention to modernise the international Energy Charter Treaty, which came into force in 1998. Binding under international law, the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) was designed to protect investment in gas, oil and coal projects. It now needs to be adapted to meet environmental and sustainability challenges.

In the summer of 2024, the EU decided to withdraw from the treaty. Several countries, including Germany and France, have followed suit, while others plan to remain in the agreement.

While the right-wing Swiss People's Party wants to maintain the status quo, the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Green Party and environmental organisations are in favour of withdrawal. The cantons are divided.

