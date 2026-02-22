First Migratory Birds Back In Switzerland

An increase in sightings of starlings and song thrushes is currently being recorded on the“ornitho” observation platform, the Swiss Ornithological Institute in Sempach, canton Lucerne, confirmed to the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

Although individual starlings spend the winter in Switzerland, the majority of individuals of this bird species spend the winter in southern Europe. Song thrushes are also considered to be short-distance migrants that spend the winter in the Mediterranean region.

+ More than 35,000 migratory birds spotted in Switzerland

In addition to the increased sightings of some short-distance migrants, the bird migration radar of the Swiss Ornithological Institute has also detected an increase in bird movements in recent nights. As around two-thirds of migratory birds migrate at night, an increase in nocturnal bird movements indicates the start of migration.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiati

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....