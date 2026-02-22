Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational Change Initiated In The Supervisory Board
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational change initiated in the Supervisory Board
Tobias Weyer (41) and Guido Meyer (59) proposed for the Supervisory Board
Leverkusen, February 22, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has completed the first step in the upcoming generational change in its Supervisory Board. Tobias Weyer (41), son of one of the company's founders and Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Klaus Weyer, and Guido Meyer (59), long-standing member of the Management Board and semiconductor expert, should join the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE in the near future. Based on their extensive international experience in the semiconductor industry, both will contribute in-depth expertise in strategic, technological, and operational topics to the Supervisory Board. In addition, both candidates know the company very well due to their many years of service in the Elmos Group.
The new members are to replace Dr. Dirk Hoheisel and Dr. Volkmar Tanneberger. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Hoheisel and Dr. Tanneberger for their important contributions and expertise for the benefit of the company and wish them continued success and all the best for the future.
In addition to the newly proposed candidates, the shareholder side of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE continues to include the two long-standing members Prof. Dr. Zimmer, Honorary Chairman for Life and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The board is completed by the employee representatives Thomas Lehner and Sven-Olaf Schellenberg.
With this composition, the Supervisory Board can consistently continue its professional and responsible work, combining continuity and generational change in a balanced manner. The combination of comprehensive experience, deep understanding of the company, and new impetus stands for stability, competence, and a clear focus on the future – and can thus make an important contribution to the sustainable and successful further development of the company.
