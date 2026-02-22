Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational change initiated in the Supervisory Board

22.02.2026 / 12:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Generational change initiated in the Supervisory Board Tobias Weyer (41) and Guido Meyer (59) proposed for the Supervisory Board Leverkusen, February 22, 2026: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has completed the first step in the upcoming generational change in its Supervisory Board. Tobias Weyer (41), son of one of the company's founders and Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Klaus Weyer, and Guido Meyer (59), long-standing member of the Management Board and semiconductor expert, should join the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE in the near future. Based on their extensive international experience in the semiconductor industry, both will contribute in-depth expertise in strategic, technological, and operational topics to the Supervisory Board. In addition, both candidates know the company very well due to their many years of service in the Elmos Group. The new members are to replace Dr. Dirk Hoheisel and Dr. Volkmar Tanneberger. The Management Board and Supervisory Board would like to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Hoheisel and Dr. Tanneberger for their important contributions and expertise for the benefit of the company and wish them continued success and all the best for the future. In addition to the newly proposed candidates, the shareholder side of the Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE continues to include the two long-standing members Prof. Dr. Zimmer, Honorary Chairman for Life and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Dr. Klaus Weyer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. The board is completed by the employee representatives Thomas Lehner and Sven-Olaf Schellenberg. With this composition, the Supervisory Board can consistently continue its professional and responsible work, combining continuity and generational change in a balanced manner. The combination of comprehensive experience, deep understanding of the company, and new impetus stands for stability, competence, and a clear focus on the future – and can thus make an important contribution to the sustainable and successful further development of the company. Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: ... About Elmos

Elmos has been developing intelligent microchip solutions for over 40 years, primarily for the automotive industry. As a fabless company and specialist for analog mixed-signal ICs, Elmos makes the mobility of the future safer, more comfortable and more efficient. The innovative products of Elmos enable reliable driver assistance systems, intelligent sensors, efficient motors and new LED lighting concepts in modern vehicles. As a market leader in cutting-edge applications, Elmos is powering global megatrends such as autonomous driving, electromobility and software-defined vehicles. Note

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events. 22.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

