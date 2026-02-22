Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2026-02-22 02:05:28
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Resala Abdelrahim

Khartoum, ( Sudanow)_ Al-Burhan Congratulates Sudanese People on Advent of Holy Month of Ramadan in a Post on X Platform.

Spirit Returns to Khartoum: First Tarawih Prayer After the War Held at Sayyida Sunhuri Mosque.

Prime Minister and Hope Government Extend Ramadan Greetings to Sudanese People.

Prime Minister Briefed on Humanitarian Support for IDP Camps.

Kabbashi Congratulates the Nation on Advent of Holy Month of Ramadan in Post on X Platform.

Attorney General Opens Public Prosecution HQ in Khartoum, Signals Return of Rule of Law.

Sudanair Allocates 45 Discounted Seats to Support Voluntary Return of Sudanese Citizens.

Minister of Health Reviews Outcomes of Sudan's National Dengue Fever Strategy.

Minister of Human Resources and White Nile Governor Inaugurate New Medical Projects and Equipment to Strengthen Health Insurance.

