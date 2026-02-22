Sports Headlines
Khartoum, ( Sudanow)_ Sudanese Olympic Committee Convenes General Assembly in Cairo.
Sudan Set to Compete in International Skiing Championship in Norway.
Al-Merrikh Triumph Over Al-Hilal in Rwanda Premier League Clash.
Club World Cup Expansion to 48 Teams Opens Door for Al-Hilal's 2029 Ambitions.
Coulibaly Shines: Mali's Second-Highest Scorer Across African Leagues This Season.
SFA Media Department Mourns Passing of Renowned Sports Journalist Azhari Awad.
Burkinabe Media Bombshell: Sudan Coach Kwesi Appiah Reaches Preliminary Agreement to Lead "The Stallions".
Sudan Olympic Squad Reconvenes for Training Camp in Barbar.
The Women's Football Committee officially kicks off its activities by hosting an open tournament.
