Redefining Sudan's Settlement Equation Sudan Before The Security Council

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Ambassador Dr. Muawiya Al-Tom

As the UN Security Council convenes on 19 February under UK presidency, Sudan enters the session within a markedly altered regional and international context. The outcomes of the recent African summit, evolving African rhetoric toward framing the crisis as a threat to statehood rather than a neutral political dispute, and Khartoum's firm insistence on constitutional legitimacy and clear ceasefire conditions collectively signal that any settlement will differ from past formulas.

The Sudanese government has redefined negotiations around ending rebellion rather than sharing power, conditioning any ceasefire on comprehensive cessation of hostilities, militia withdrawal from civilian areas, force assembly in designated camps, and a Sudanese-led political process. This approach aims to prevent armed action from becoming a pathway to political reward.

Regionally, Egypt and Saudi Arabia have sharpened their discourse in defense of the national state model, while Qatar and Turkey have reinforced support for Sudanese institutions. Together, these dynamics suggest broader regional convergence around preventing state collapse, even if motivations vary.

Meanwhile, European actors are increasingly focused on documenting violations, potentially advancing accountability mechanisms that could shape Security Council deliberations. On the ground, military advances by the Sudanese Armed Forces have shifted leverage in favor of the state, reinforcing its negotiating position.

Three scenarios emerge ahead of the Council session: a humanitarian-focused ceasefire without full political settlement; a revised political track aligned with regional shifts and disarmament parameters; or expanded sanctions and accountability measures if diplomacy stalls.

Taken together, these developments indicate that Sudan is no longer a vacuum for externally designed solutions. Any viable settlement must account for shifting African discourse, regional realignments, accountability pressures, and battlefield realities. Otherwise, it risks producing only a fragile pause in a continuing crisis.