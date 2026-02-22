After Three Years Of Absence, Ramadan Returns To Khartoum With A Different Flavor

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee

Khartoum (Sudanow) - In an atmosphere filled with joy and relief, the holy month of Ramadan has returned to the citizens of Khartoum State this year with a markedly different flavor. For many residents, it is their first Ramadan back in their own homes after three years of displacement and refuge imposed by war.

As large numbers of families gradually return to their neighborhoods, signs of normal life are reemerging across the capital. This revival is clearly reflected in the bustling markets, which have regained some of their familiar vitality. Mosques are once again filled with worshippers, the call to prayer echoes with Qur'anic recitations and Taraweeh prayers, and the traditional drummers roam the streets before dawn to awaken fasting residents for suhoor.

Joy is visible on the faces of elders, while children celebrate with fireworks and the firing of toy cannons. Streets are prepared for communal iftars, decorated with sand and brick arrangements that symbolize the return of Khartoum's residents to their homes and their renewed embrace of Ramadan after years of absence.

Sudanow toured several neighborhoods and markets, speaking with traders, citizens, and homemakers. Khalid Ahmed, owner of a retail complex selling vegetables, fruits, meat, and basic food supplies, said that shopping activity began a week before Ramadan as families prepared their household necessities. He noted that the first day of fasting witnessed remarkable activity, particularly in the produce sections. Demand continued to rise during the early days of Ramadan, reflecting families' determination to restore the spirit of the holy month despite the hardships they endured.

Another trader, who displays his goods on the ground in the Central Market-one of the largest vegetable markets in southern Khartoum-said he remained in the capital throughout the war and resumed work immediately after conditions improved. He reported strong demand for his goods, noting that although prices have risen, they remain within reach for most people, and demand continues to grow.

Asmaa Ahmed, a homemaker who returned to her house in Omdurman after three years spent between displacement and refuge, spoke to Sudanow with evident joy. She described the return to her homeland after years of hardship as a deeply emotional experience shared by many residents of the capital.“Ramadan in Khartoum has a special flavor, with unique traditions and rituals not found elsewhere,” she said, expressing her happiness at the renewed stability across the three cities of Khartoum State.

Asmaa returned home two months ago. After cleaning and preparing her house, she began her customary Ramadan preparations and welcomed the holy month fully equipped. She observed that market activity is vibrant, with strong consumer demand, and that essential goods are available at reasonable prices.

Abdullah Ibrahim also expressed profound happiness at returning to his home and beloved city. He spoke of reviving cherished memories during this sacred occasion, particularly the communal outdoor iftars with neighbors-an authentic Sudanese tradition reflecting solidarity and fraternity.“We missed this deeply during our years in refuge,” he said. Taraweeh prayers, family visits, and social gatherings have all returned, bringing life back to Khartoum State.

Community kitchens, which have operated since the beginning of the war with support from benefactors and expatriates from the neighborhoods, have intensified their efforts during Ramadan. They provide daily meals-such as fava beans, lentils, boiled grains, rice with meat, and rice pudding-to residents. Large-scale communal iftars, supported by philanthropists and national organizations, are also being organized to serve university students, hospital patients, and their companions.

The active movement within Khartoum's markets and neighborhoods offers clear indicators that life is steadily returning to normal. Despite the lingering effects of war, citizens remain committed to their Ramadan traditions. In this first Ramadan after months of suffering, the spirit of resilience and solidarity remains strong, and the capital appears to be taking confident steps toward recovery.

Khartoum is also witnessing a broad improvement in security conditions, with intensified police deployment across localities and comprehensive patrols contributing to a noticeable decline in crime rates. This has fostered a renewed sense of reassurance among residents in neighborhoods and markets. Electricity has been restored to many areas, and water supplies have improved, positively impacting family stability and creating a suitable atmosphere for observing the holy month. Numerous public parks and recreational areas have also reopened, further signaling the city's gradual return to life.