Egypt Housing Minister Orders Fast-Track Regularisation Of Land In Six New Cities

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Randa El-Menshawy has directed officials to accelerate the regularisation of land status in several new cities and simplify procedures for“serious” applicants.

Speaking at a meeting on Sunday, El-Menshawy emphasised the necessity of swift decision-making regarding applications that meet established conditions to ensure the completion of all requests in the shortest possible time. The minister stated that the process must adhere strictly to regulations and laws to protect state rights and serve the public interest while ensuring transparency and commitment to approved legal and technical standards.

The meeting focused on the progress of status adjustments for lands added to Sheikh Zayed, New Sphinx, New Obour, El Shorouk, New October, and 6th of October City. El-Menshawy highlighted that the regularisation goals include addressing social and economic dimensions by supporting smallholders through graded financial brackets and encouraging private sector investment partnerships.

Data presented during the session detailed the scale of the lands involved:

* New Sphinx: 73,284 feddans

* New Obour: 37,919 feddans

* New October: 11,518 feddans

* Sheikh Zayed: 10,898 feddans

* El Shorouk: 4,732 feddans

* 6th of October City: 902.82 feddans

The role of the New Urban Communities Authority's (NUCA) policy unit was also examined. The unit is tasked with setting guidelines for files and contracts issued by previous authorities, proposing solutions for status adjustments, and refining the mechanisms used for the regularisation process.

El-Menshawy concluded the meeting by instructing officials to maintain periodic follow-ups on the file, stressing that these measures are essential to achieving legal stability for citizens and maximising the benefit of state-owned land.