Egypt To Launch Nationwide Aerial Survey For Mineral Exploration

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is finalising procedures to launch a nationwide aerial mineral survey as part of a strategy to attract new investment into gold and mineral exploration, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Karim Badawi said.

The announcement came during a meeting with the board of the Mineral Resources and Mining Industries Authority, chaired by Yasser Ramadan. The meeting focused on operational plans following legislative amendments that transformed the body into an economic authority to enhance its financial and administrative flexibility.

Badawi confirmed that the ministry is currently in talks with several companies to secure new investments for the exploration of gold and other minerals. The ministry is also tracking the issuance of new licenses for the prospecting and exploitation of various mining ores.

The board reviewed ongoing cooperation with both Egyptian and international firms to develop industrial projects aimed at maximising“value-added” returns from national resources, with a specific focus on phosphate reserves. This move supports the ministry's objective to facilitate mining investment and increase the economic yield from the sector.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed El-Bagoury, supervisor of the ministry's Central Department for Legal Affairs, alongside representatives from the ministries of defence, industry, finance, and environment. Experts and representatives from the Federation of Egyptian Industries were also present.

Badawi stressed the importance of full coordination and integration between board members and various state entities to establish a strategy for the“optimal exploitation” of mineral wealth. He directed the board to hold regular meetings to monitor progress on these initiatives.