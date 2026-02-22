PM Chairs Investment Council Meeting

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 22 (Petra) - Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Investment Council as part of a follow-up on the implementation of programs aimed at developing the investment environment in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernization Vision.During the meeting, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh reviewed key steps taken to stimulate domestic and foreign investments, enhance public-private partnerships, and raise the national economy's competitiveness, in addition to efforts to improve Jordan's ranking in international indicators related to the business and investment environment.The council discussed progress in improving the investor journey and developing legislation regulating the investment environment, including a draft amended regulation to the Investment Environment Regulation, which aims to simplify procedures, accelerate the completion of transactions, and develop the incentives framework in line with the best standards.The council also examined the importance of accelerating digital transformation in investment services and the need to continue updating the investment opportunities map to enhance communication, facilitate access to data, and increase investment readiness.The meeting addressed ongoing preparations for the Jordanian-European Investment Conference scheduled for next April, which constitutes a strategic milestone to strengthen partnership with the European Union and attract quality investments.