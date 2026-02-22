Katara Inaugurates Mahaseel Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Culturalآ Villageآ Foundation - Katara, inaugurated the Mahaseel Festival, which is organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Municipality's agricultural development department. Held in Fereej Katara, the festival offers visitors an integrated shopping experience that combines the quality of national products with a family entertainment atmosphere.

The festival includes a total of 75 participating pavilions, distributed among local farms, nurseries, and date and honey shops, reflecting the diversity and vitality of national agricultural production.

The participating pavilions represent 22 local farms, 21 nurseries, 17 date shops, and 15 honey shops, which confirms the strong presence of the national product and gives visitors the opportunity to shop directly from the source.

The festival serves as a platform to support local production, providing a space to introduce Qatari agricultural products and enhance their presence in the market, in addition to creating a comfortable and direct shopping environment that brings together the producer and the consumer, and offers an integrated family experience, including a play area dedicated for children, as well as interactive workshops aimed at promoting agricultural awareness and establishing sustainability concepts among emerging generations.