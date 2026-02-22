Iran, IAEA Discuss Developments In Tehran-Washington Nuclear Talks
The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing diplomatic process and stressed the importance of constructive engagement and continued dialogue as a means to advance talks and achieve a sustainable understanding, according to (IRNA) news agency.
On Tuesday, the Swiss city of Geneva hosted the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear program, following a previous round in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Feb. 6.
During his participation in the Peace Council meeting in Washington on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the course of developments regarding Iran would become clear within ten days.
