Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iran, IAEA Discuss Developments In Tehran-Washington Nuclear Talks


2026-02-22 02:03:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi discussed during a phone call on Sunday the latest developments related to indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

The two sides exchanged views on the ongoing diplomatic process and stressed the importance of constructive engagement and continued dialogue as a means to advance talks and achieve a sustainable understanding, according to (IRNA) news agency.

On Tuesday, the Swiss city of Geneva hosted the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear program, following a previous round in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Feb. 6.

During his participation in the Peace Council meeting in Washington on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that the course of developments regarding Iran would become clear within ten days.

MENAFN22022026000067011011ID1110773770



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search