Qatar Armed Forces Conclude Participation In Pakistan Army Team Spirit Competition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Armed Forces have concluded their participation in the 9th edition of the Pakistan Army Team Spirit International Competition (PATS-2026), held in the Republic of Pakistan, reaffirming ongoing military cooperation and the exchange of expertise between participating nations.

The demanding competition featured continuous 60-hour military maneuvers covering a distance of 65 kilometers, testing advanced combat capabilities including reconnaissance, infiltration, marksmanship, rapid battle procedures, and casualty evacuation under diverse operational conditions. The event brought together military teams from 19 countries.

The closing ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, along with senior Pakistani military commanders and members of the Qatari Military Attaché delegation in Pakistan.

Qatar's Military Police Forces secured the gold medal, while the Joint Special Forces and Ahmed bin Mohammed Military College earned silver medals, reflecting the high level of professionalism and combat readiness of the Qatar Armed Forces.