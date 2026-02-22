OIC To Hold Emergency Ministerial Meeting On Illegal Israeli Decisions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will hold an emergency meeting of the Open-ended Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers, at the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, on Thursday.

The emergency meeting will discuss the illegal Israeli occupation decisions aimed at promoting settlement, annexation and attempting to impose alleged Israeli sovereignty on the occupied West Bank.

In a statement issued Sunday, the OIC said that this meeting aims to coordinate positions and discuss ways of action to confront these invalid decisions and measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities, the latest of which was the decision to start procedures to settle lands in the occupied West Bank under the name of "state property", as part of its illegal schemes aimed at changing the legal, political and demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territory and undermining the two-state solution.