Amir Hosts Iftar Banquet For Members Of Ruling Family, Dignitaries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani hosted an Iftar banquet for Their Excellencies members of the ruling family and dignitaries on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan at Lusail Palace Sunday.

The banquet was attended by the Personal Representative of the Amir HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani; and HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Also present were Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Speaker of the Shura Council, HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim; and a lineup of Their Excellencies, sheikhs, and dignitaries.