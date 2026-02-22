Dreama Center Launches Second Edition Of Scientific Research Award To Promote Innovation In Social Care

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Dreama Orphan Care Center, one of the entities operating under the umbrella of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, announced the organisation of the Scientific Research and Community Innovation Excellence Ceremony under the theme "A Thought that Explores... Creativity that Inspires."

The event combined the honoring of winners of the second edition of the Dreama Scientific Research Award with the "Creativity and Innovation" competition.

The ceremony was held at the Drama Theatre of Katara Cultural Village, as part of a strategic effort to recognise outstanding research and innovative contributions in the fields of social work, social services, and psychology, while supporting young scientific talents in Qatar.

The Creativity and Innovation Competition aims to encourage participants aged 9-18 to present creative initiatives and projects that contribute to supporting orphans and enhancing their integration into society.

The competition spans diverse fields, including arts, technology, and social and educational initiatives, fostering values of giving and social responsibility among younger generations.

Meanwhile, the Dreama Scientific Research Award reflects the Center's commitment to supporting applied scientific research and leveraging academic knowledge to develop policies and services for beneficiary groups. The award encourages researchers, academics, and university students to submit rigorous scientific studies that respond to the evolving needs of social work in the State of Qatar.

In this context, Executive Director of Dreama Orphan Care Center, Shaikha Najla bint Ahmed Al-Thani emphasised that the award represents a cornerstone of the Center's strategy to advance knowledge-based social work.

She noted that the second edition reaffirmed Dreama's firm commitment to supporting researchers and specialists in developing innovative solutions that enhance care mechanisms and social integration for the children under its care, based on the belief that scientific research is essential to ensuring the sustainability and quality of services, as well as achieving the highest levels of stability and empowerment for beneficiaries.

For his part, Deputy General Manager of Operations and Director of Human Resources Department at Katara, Saif Saad Al Dosari expressed pleasure in hosting the award ceremony at the Drama Theatre and sponsoring the Creativity and Innovation Competition.

He noted that Katara has consistently welcomed initiatives that enrich Qatar's cultural and research landscape, reaffirming its role as a national platform that supports knowledge and intellectual development. Hosting the award ceremony, he added, reflects Katara's commitment to promoting social research and strengthening sustainable community development.