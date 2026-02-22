2Nd Season Of Wa Aamanahum Min Khawf Talk Show Begins Airing Monday From Imam Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in Qatar has announced the launch of the 12th edition of its Ramadan talk show, "Wa Aamanahum Min Khawf", (Arabic for 'eased their fear') for the year 1447 AH (2026).

The show will be hosted at Imam Muhammad Ibn Abdul Wahhab Mosque following Taraweeh prayers, bringing together a distinguished group of scholars and intellectuals from within Qatar and abroad.

The first episode will take place Monday evening with discussions continuing over four days through Thursday, Ramadan 9. The program will unfold in a spiritually enriching Ramadan atmosphere that combines in-depth scholarly analysis with thoughtful intellectual dialogue.

"Wa Aamanahum Min Khawf" has become an annual Ramadan platform organised by the Ministry to address pressing issues facing the Muslim world today.

The initiative seeks to strengthen cultural and intellectual security, correct misconceptions, and present grounded scholarly perspectives and critical reviews that reinforce moderation and balance.

This year's program will host prominent scholars and thinkers known for their academic rigor and commitment to a centrist approach. Participants will examine contemporary challenges from a renewed civilisational perspective that balances Islamic constants with modern realities, while exploring practical solutions to current issues.

The 12th season features four 90-minute dialogue sessions addressing key intellectual, social, and educational concerns affecting Muslim societies.

The opening session, on the unity of the Islamic Nation in a changing world, will explore the concept of unity in Islamic thought and assess how global transformations are reshaping perceptions of belonging within Muslim communities.

It will also examine the role of media and culture in shaping awareness, and propose practical avenues to enhance social cohesion and safeguard identity from intellectual and cultural erosion.

The second episode, on "the Prophetic Biography as a Model for Unity and Social Cohesion," seeks to reexamine the Prophet's biography through a conscious and methodical lens.

It aims to extract guiding principles for managing diversity, building inclusive identity, and transforming differences into sources of strength, while highlighting ways to apply the Prophetic model to contemporary crises.

The third episode, on "the Muslim Family in an Age of Rapid Change" will address social transformations, the rise of individualism, and the impact of digital media and smart platforms on concepts of upbringing, identity, and values. The discussion will propose scholarly perspectives on restoring the family's educational role and strengthening its religious, psychological, and social resilience.

The fourth and final episode, "Religious Fortification in the Digital Age" will focus on the impact of digital transformations on religious consciousness, the nature of skepticism in online spaces, and the relationship between extremism and moral decline. It will also underscore the responsibility of scholars and institutions in fostering balanced digital awareness rooted in prevention rather than reaction.

The Ministry has made the sessions accessible to audiences both inside Qatar and abroad through live streaming on its official social media platforms, ensuring the program's message reaches the widest possible audience. Qatar Television will also broadcast the sessions on its second channel to further amplify the program's scholarly and intellectual outreach.

The program represents an annual opportunity to renew the bond between the Muslim community and its scholars and thinkers, and to engage with contemporary Islamic intellectual and cultural issues within a spiritually uplifting Ramadan setting. It aims to deepen awareness, consolidate knowledge through rigorous academic frameworks, strengthen society's intellectual resilience, and support the ongoing process of civilisational development amid rapidly evolving global challenges.