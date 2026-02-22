Qatar Meteorology Warns Of Rise In Humidity Levels, Chances Of Mist To Fog Formation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has warned the public of a rise in relative humidity levels and the chances of mist to fog formation over some areas during the night hours and Monday morning, according to its daily weather updates.

Earlier on Sunday, QMD announced that weather conditions would be cold and misty to foggy at places later, warning of poor horizontal visibility at some locations.

Earlier this month, QMD issued detailed guidelines for the public and motorists to take precautions during foggy conditions while driving.

In an advisory shared on its official platforms, the Department urged drivers to exercise caution while travelling during fog, which can significantly reduce visibility, particularly during early morning hours.

Motorists were advised not to use emergency lights or high beams, and instead use fog lights and low beams.

Drivers were also urged to remain in their lanes and avoid overtaking or frequent lane changes in low-visibility conditions.