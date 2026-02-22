Tejashwi Yadav Targets Bihar Govt Over Poverty, Crime And Corruption

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, alleging failures in addressing poverty, crime, corruption, and unemployment in the state.

Addressing a programme in Patna on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of neglecting the concerns of the poor and marginalised sections.

He alleged that policies of the current government were adversely affecting economically weaker sections and claimed that adequate support was not being extended to vulnerable communities.

“The government has no sympathy for the poor and is not working in their interest,” Tejashwi Yadav said while addressing the gathering.

He also referred to the teachings of Sant Ravidas and urged people, especially youth, to learn from his life and ideas.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that corruption remains widespread in government offices and claimed that people face difficulties in accessing basic services without paying bribes.

He further alleged that despite the prohibition law being in force, illegal liquor trade continues, and action is often taken against economically weaker sections.

Raising concerns over unemployment, he alleged irregularities in recruitment processes and claimed that deserving candidates were being deprived of opportunities.

He also criticised the state's healthcare and education systems, alleging deficiencies in public service delivery.

Referring to his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav said that employment opportunities were created during that period, including the recruitment of teachers.

He accused the present government of failing to maintain administrative efficiency and alleged that governance was being influenced by political considerations.

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the ruling alliance and alleged that political and administrative decisions were not being taken independently.

He said issues related to governance, employment, and public welfare would remain key concerns ahead of future political developments in the state.