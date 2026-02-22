Penang Road Famous Laksa Crowned Penang Laksa King At 20Th Asian King Of Catering Awards In Beijing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- 20TH ASIAN KING OF CATERING AWARDS CONCLUDES SUCCESSFULLY; THREE MALAYSIAN REPRESENTATIVES SECURE "KING" TITLESThe 20th Asian King of Catering Awards concluded successfully at Beijing Yuxiandu on January 27. As a milestone event marking 20 years of industry history, it gathered top culinary elites from across Asia and unveiled the highly anticipated Asian King of Catering Food Guide“Like Leaderboard”, opening a new chapter for the Asian F&B industry.

With the core theme“Showcasing Asian Standards, Honoring Crafted Flavors”, the ceremony broke down national and culinary boundaries, focusing on taste, heritage and innovation to select industry benchmarks. Three outstanding Malaysian brands - PENANG ROAD FAMOUS LAKSA, LE PONT BOULANGERIE and CHA YANG KOPITIAM - won the prestigious“King” titles through their exceptional strength, promoting the unique charm of Malaysian cuisine to the Asian market.

As an authoritative event in the Asian catering industry, the Asian King of Catering Awards was launched in Hong Kong in 2006. After 20 years of development, it has grown from an initial industry exchange platform into a heavyweight culinary award covering multiple Asian countries and regions. In his speech, founder Edmund Leung reviewed the 20-year journey and put forward the philosophy“Asian cuisine is decided by Asians”, emphasizing that the standards of Asian catering should be defined by Asians themselves. This philosophy ran through the entire ceremony. On site, talent performances integrating Asian food culture showed profound heritage and openness, building a bridge of regional emotions through art and making food a cultural link connecting people, tradition and the future.

The finally announced Asian King of Catering Food Guide“Like Leaderboard” is an“Asian flavor map” painted by hundreds of millions of diners' word-of-mouth, demonstrating the confidence of Asian food culture. Each name on the list represents the peak level of Asian culinary skills and points to the future trend of the catering industry.

20TH ASIAN KING OF CATERING FOOD GUIDE "LIKE LEADERBOARD"

.PENANG ROAD FAMOUS LAKSA – Penang Laksa King

.LE PONT BOULANGERIE – Basque Cheesecake King

.CHA YANG KOPITIAM – Durian Nasi Lemak King

.ZHANG ZHEN JI – Seafood King

.XIN DOU JI – Cantonese Roasted Delicacies King

.TAO TAO JU – Cantonese Tea House King

.HUANG JI HUANG – Three-Sauce Braised Pot King

.SHI BA DAO – Artistic Fusion Cuisine King

.MA LIU JI – Sichuan Street Food King

.JU XING XING HAO – Traditional Noodles King

.DADONG ROAST DUCK – Artistic Cuisine King

.SHENG JI RESTAURANT – Authentic Cantonese Cuisine King

.REN YU PIN CAI GUAN – Exquisite Henan Cuisine King

.FU LIN XUAN – Classic Cantonese Cuisine King

.YUAN NIU DAO – Japanese Yakiniku King

.YA TANG SHENG YAN – Crispy Roast Duck King

.DONG MEN YIN YUAN – Modern Henan Cuisine King

.YU FENG YUAN – Nourishing Braised Noodles King

.QIAO LAO YE CHA CAN TING – Hong Kong Style Tea Restaurant King

.PING MIN CHI WANG – Roasted Wings King

.LAO MEN KOU BAO DU SHUAN ROU – Beijing Style Hot Pot King

.DA HAI WAN – Zhajiangmian King

.PARAMOUNT CATERING GROUP – Chaoshan Private Kitchen King

.YU LONG XUAN – Halal Henan Cuisine King

.REN YU PIN GE RESTAURANT – Premium Henan Cuisine King

.CHI FU SIGNATURE WAN ZAI CHI – Wan Zai Chi King

.XIN ZHONG ZHOU FU YUAN HOTEL – Modern Pioneer Chinese Cuisine King

.HONG KONG CHOI KEE SPICY CRAB PRIVATE KITCHEN – Spicy Crab King

.NIU DA REN – Taiwan Hot Pot King

.HENG YI FOOD CO., LTD. – Quality Ingredients King

.HUNDRED-YEAR QIANMEN COPPER POT HOT POT – Old Beijing Copper Pot Hot Pot King

.BEIJING KAIRI YUXIANDU CATERING GROUP – Royal Cuisine King

.TAIWAN HANA IWATE HANDCRAFTED COFFEE – Specialty Coffee King

.YUN XUAN, CONRAD GUANGZHOU – Cantonese Dim Sum King

.DONG GUO SEAFOOD HOT POT CITY – Seafood Hot Pot King

.CHAIRMAN HOUSE, GRAND HYATT SHENZHEN – Premium Chinese Cuisine King

.REGAL COURT, REGAL KOWLOON HOTEL HONG KONG – Cantonese Seafood King

.KOREA BBQ VILLAGE – Korean Fried Chicken King

.YUE YUET HIN, SHERATON HONG KONG TUNG CHUNG HOTEL – Creative Cantonese Cuisine King

.HONG KONG ELITE ENTREPRENEURS CLUB – Food Culture Promotion King

.YUE WANG TAI, THE LANDMARK CANTON HOTEL GUANGZHOU – Lingnan Artistic Cuisine King

.DIGITAL OPERATOR OF NATIONAL INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE SHAXIAN SNACKS – Intangible Cultural Heritage Snack Promotion King

.SKY GARDEN, GRAND HYATT GUANGZHOU – High-Altitude View Dining King

IN-DEPTH STORY:“PENANG LAKSA KING” - 56 YEARS OF HERITAGE AT PENANG ROAD FAMOUS LAKSA

Penang Road Famous Laksa is a time-honored food brand in Penang, Malaysia, founded by the Liew family in 1970. Now inherited by third-generation successor Leow Woo Taid, the family business has a 56-year history.

In 2025, the brand won the“Penang Laksa King” at the 20th Asian King of Catering Awards and was selected for the 20th Asian King of Catering Food Guide“Like Leaderboard” – Malaysia Regional List.

Its signature Penang Laksa is one of Penang's most iconic dishes. In 2011, it was ranked 7th on CNN's World's 50 Best Foods list.

The core of the dish lies in its secret soup base. Every day at 3am., fresh sardines and bigeye tuna are slowly simmered for 4 hours with over a dozen spices including lemongrass and galangal, paired with hand-ground shrimp paste, creating a rich, sour, spicy and fresh flavor.

Side dishes include cucumber, onions, pineapple, mint leaves and more. The noodles are thick rice noodles with a springy texture.

The restaurant has been recommended by Michelin Bib Gourmand for four consecutive years and has won numerous international accolades, widely recognized for serving high-quality, great-value food.

Besides laksa, the restaurant's duck egg char kway teow and oyster omelette are also customer favorites. Duck eggs are locally sourced in Penang, and the oyster omelette is made to order with fresh oysters.

As the third-generation successor, Leow Woo Taid learned the craft from his family at an early age. He strictly follows the recipes and techniques passed down from his grandfather; even the soup pot is a family heirloom.

He stated that this award is an affirmation of three generations of dedication to tradition. Moving forward, he plans to launch a“Laksa Tasting Experience” during Visit Malaysia Year, allowing visitors to grind spices and cook laksa hands-on, sharing the authentic taste of Penang with the world.

As an iconic Malaysian food, Penang Laksa is a must-try for every visitor to Penang, a paradise for food lovers.

Over the decades, Hong Kong Food God Leung Man-to has visited Penang countless times to praise this dish, actively promoting it through FRA's Gourmet God Arrival program.

FRA NOMINATES THREE BRANDS FOR "KING" TITLES, DISCOVERING INTANGIBLE CULTURAL HERITAGE FOODS & SHOWCASING THEIR UNIQUE CHARM

Malaysia's outstanding performance at the grand ceremony is attributed to the full support and rigorous selection by the Malaysia Food and Restaurants Association (FRA).

Dr. Dillon Yeap, President of FRA, shared at the event that as a multicultural ASEAN country, Malaysia has developed unique flavor preferences in the northern, central and southern regions due to cultural differences. FRA has long been committed to discovering intangible cultural heritage foods, and its evaluation focuses on in-depth experience of local tastes and textures to further highlight Malaysia's charm as a“Gourmet Paradise”.

FRA takes“JOM Makan Visit Malaysia 2026” as its core promotion, integrating the“Food + Tourism” integrated advantage of the 2026 Visit Malaysia Year. In 2025, after a rigorous selection from hundreds of high-quality brands across the country, FRA nominated three outstanding representatives to compete in Beijing.

These three brands lived up to expectations and won the“King” titles, making Malaysian specialty foods such as Penang Laksa, Basque Cheesecake and Durian Nasi Lemak well-known among more Asian consumers. It conveys the diverse and inclusive cultural heritage and tropical charm of Malaysia, enhances local tourism appeal, and achieves multi-improvement in food promotion, tourism publicity and brand development.

This is also the core significance of FRA joining hands with Tourism Malaysia to promote local delicacies.