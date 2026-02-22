403
EU Calls On US To Honor Trade Agreement Following Supreme Court Ruling
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- The European Commission on Sunday called on the US to abide by the commitments set out in the joint statement between the two sides, following the ruling issued by the US Supreme Court regarding the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and in light of US President Donald Trump's announcement of new increases in global tariffs.
In a press release, the Commission stressed that "a deal is a deal," emphasizing that the European Union, as the US's largest trading partner, expects Washington to respect its obligations outlined in the Joint Statement, just as the EU stands by its own commitments.
The Commission requested "full clarity" regarding the steps the United States intends to take following the recent Supreme Court ruling related to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, considering that the current situation does not contribute to achieving "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial" transatlantic trade and investment, as agreed upon by both sides in the Joint Statement issued in August 2025.
The Commission said it will always work to ensure full protection of the European Union's interests, stressing the need for European companies and exporters to enjoy "fair treatment, predictability, and legal certainty."
In this context, the Commission affirmed that EU products must continue to benefit from the most competitive treatment, without any tariff increases exceeding the clear and comprehensive ceiling previously agreed upon.
The EU noted that tariffs are taxes that raise costs for both consumers and businesses alike, pointing out that their unpredictable application is inherently disruptive, undermines confidence and stability in global markets, and increases uncertainty across international supply chains.
The Commission said it remains in close and continuous contact with the US Administration, indicating that the EU Trade Commissioner held a phone call yesterday, Saturday, with the US Trade Representative and the US Commerce Secretary to discuss the latest developments.
The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to continue working toward lowering tariffs as stipulated in the Joint Statement, stressing that the EU's priority is to preserve a stable and predictable transatlantic trading environment, while also acting as a global anchor for rules-based trade.
It also confirmed that the European Union will continue expanding its network of comprehensive and ambitious "zero tariff" trade agreements worldwide and strengthening efforts aimed at supporting an open and rules-based trading system.
US President Donald Trump had temporarily raised global tariffs on imports into the US to 15 percent on Saturday, just one day after the Supreme Court ruled much of his international tariffs campaign illegal. (end)
