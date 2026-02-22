403
Kuwait Moi Conducts Large-Scale Campaign On Violating Vehicles
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Interior conducted on Sunday a large-scale campaign that has resulted in the seizure of vehicles violating traffic laws, affirming its continuation in preserving the security of the nation and its citizens.
This ministry said in a press release that the campaign was conducted with the participation of several security sectors as part of ongoing efforts to enforce law, apprehend violators and wanted individuals, and curb dangerous traffic behaviors, based on the instructions of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.
It pointed out that the campaign involved the use of smart patrols equipped with the latest technologies, which contributes to supporting immediate monitoring and follow-up operations to identify wanted individuals and vehicles, enhance the efficiency of security work, and apprehend violators.
The ministry noted that the campaign resulted in the impounding of several vehicles, including those emitting excessively loud noises, for two months at the ministry's impound lot, with legal action being taken against the violators.
The ministry affirmed the continuation of intensive security campaigns across all governorates and the implementation of legal measures against all those who violate laws and regulations, in order to maintain security and safety of the nation and its citizens. (end)
